There are multiple resources and unique items for you to find while playing God of War Ragnarok. These will unlock as you play the game; some are restricted to the side activities you find along the way. One of the resources you can find to upgrade your armor is Divine Ashes, which you can find in a specific realm. Here’s what you need to know about where to find Divine Ashes in God of War Ragnarok.

How to get Divine Ashes in God of War Ragnarok

The Divine Ashes come from completing Crucible challenges, which you can do by visiting Muspelheim. However, even by reaching the end of the game and unlocking the Muspelheim realm, you won’t be able to access The Crucible. These are Surtr’s challenges that you will need to complete to unlock exclusive rewards and armor pieces, such as the Divine Ashes. There are 15 challenges in total.

To unlock this region, you need to find the two Muspelheim Seeds. You can find them both in Svartalfheim. One will be inside the legendary chest at Modvitnir’s Rig, and the other will be directly east of this location, at Alberich Hollow. The one at Alberich Hollow will be available later in the game after you unlock the Draupnir Spear.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you have both seed halves, visit any Mystic Gateway, and proceed through it to unlock The Crucible. Interact with any swords plunged into the ground to start the challenges. These might take you some time to complete, and they will become more difficult as you complete more of them. We recommend checking them out at different stages of your playthrough, especially if you plan to use any of the Undying Pyres armor pieces you receive for completing the challenges.