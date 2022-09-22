Where to find Tabby Slimes in Slime Rancher 2

As you begin your journey through Slime Rancher 2, one of your first goals will be to diversify the types of slimes (and by extension Plorts) you have in your collection. After picking up a few basic Pink Slimes and then some hopping Cotton Slimes, one of the next types to keep an eye out for are the catlike Tabby Slimes. Although they can be troublesome to take care of, they’re still an important addition to your personal ranch, and at least they are too hard to find.

Tabby Slime location

Although you can sometimes find Tabby Slimes wandering outside of their normal territory, the best place to look for them is in the western section of Rainbow Island, marked on the map above. This area should be easy to reach as soon as you start the game, requiring no upgrades or unlocks to access. Keep in mind while capturing Tabby Slimes that they have a tendency to crossbreed with other types of slimes, so you’ll probably be finding a lot of hybrids as well. While you’re in the area, you’ll probably also want to pick up a few chickens for later, too.

What to do with Tabby Slimes

Tabby Slimes are some of the more fussy early slimes you’ll find in the game, for a few different reasons. First, they need to eat meat, and due to the rarity of chickens compared to different varieties of fruits and vegetables on Rainbow Island, they can be tricky to keep fed. They’re also just generally mischievous, with the ability to jump over the walls of a corral that isn’t properly modified. This can make them a nuisance, especially if you’re also trying to keep a few chickens in a nearby coop. On top of this, they’ll also sometimes steal food that they don’t eat from other slimes just to carry it away.