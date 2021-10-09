Where to find the Assassin’s Creed hay jump easter egg in Far Cry 6

It’s no surprise that Far Cry 6 has a few easter eggs in it. What game doesn’t nowadays? One of the more amusing easter eggs comes in the form of taking a death-defying dive off a church tower. Here is the location of the Assassin’s Creed hay jump easter egg.

Hay jump easter egg location

Depending on where you traveled after gaining access to the open-world of Far Cry 6, you may have come across a town called Concepcion. Check the map below for the town’s location off the eastern shore of Yara.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Travel to this town and search around for a building that looks like a church. It has an iron statue out front of a man with a bird on his finger and is covered in banners. There may be a few guards in the area. Be careful not to get spotted unless you are looking for a fight.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Head to the left side of the building and look up at the roof. You will find a grappling point. Use it to climb up onto the roof and look to the right where the two towers are. The right tower has a few climbing ledges on it. Climb on up to find a tarp with a note next to it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The person from the letter would love to take a dive off the roof and into a pile of hay. Sound familiar? That’s because it is one of the key gameplay mechanics in Assassin’s Creed. To finish the easter egg off, take a few steps out onto the pole sticking out of the tower to hear the cry of an eagle. Just don’t jump off because that will get you killed.