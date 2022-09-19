Where to find the Bowling Pin, Light Bulb, and Toy Train in Disney Dreamlight Valley

As you progress through Disney Dreamlight Valley, you will get requests from the various residents that task you with collecting some rather strange objects. Each resident has their own questline that you can complete. Some of these questlines even intertwine with other characters’ quests. One such quest is Wall-E’s “Friendly Exchange” quest. This quest will have you pick up a Bowling Pin, Light Bulb, and a Toy Train to give to Ariel. This guide will show you where you can find all three of those objects in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Bowling Pin location

Screenshot by Gamepur

First up on the list of items is the Bowling Pin. This isn’t a typical item that you will be required to find in the game like Hardwood, but it is pretty simple to locate. Make your way over to Goofy’s house and go inside. You should see the Bowling Pin somewhere in the house. For us, it was located on the floor next to the couch.

Light Bulb location

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Light Bulb is the second item on the list that Wall-E will be searching for. This item is can be found in Wall-E’s home. Make your way to Wall-E’s home and search the area. The Light Bulb should be easy enough to spot on the floor. For us, it was near the entrance.

Toy Train location

Screenshot by Gamepur

The final item that you will be tasked with finding is the Toy Train. Like the other items on the list, you can find the Toy Train in one of the residents’ homes. Specifically, it can be found in Mickey’s house. Make your way to Mickey’s home and check around the area. We were able to find the Toy Train on the dining table in from of the door. Once you have all of the objects, you can bring them to Ariel to continue the quest.