How to get Hardwood in Disney Dreamlight Valley

There are a lot of different crafting materials that you will eventually need to get in Disney Dreamlight Valley. These materials will allow you to craft furniture for your home and the valley. Some of these materials are needed far more than others. Hardwood, for instance, is needed for many quests and is a necessary material to obtain for multiple furniture items. Here is how you can get Hardwood in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Where to find Hardwood in Disney Dreamlight Valley

There are four different types of wood that you will eventually obtain as you progress through the game. Each of these types of wood is found in a different location. Softwood, for instance, is found at the beginning when you have access to the Plaza and Peaceful Meadow biomes. Hardwood, like Softwood, can actually be found in a lot of locations. The following biomes each contain Hardwood:

Glade of Trust

Forest of Valor

Sunlit Plateau

Frosted Heights

Forgotten Lands

You can find this information in the foraging section of the collections menu.

Like the other types of wood, you can find Hardwood on the ground. When picked up, Hardwood has the appearance of sticks just like the other woods. The major difference is that Hardwood has a pretty standard medium brown color to it, allowing it to be spotted amongst the other types of wood.

If you want to collect a large amount of this material, you will want to upgrade your Royal Shovel. The upgrade of the Shovel is one that you craft as part of the questline for Anna. Unlocking the upgraded Shovel head will allow you to uproot the tree stumps. Doing this will get you a large number of different wood types at one time. Depending on the biome you are in, this can also include Hardwood.