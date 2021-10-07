Where to find the BP-RUC in Far Cry 6

You can find multiple weapons in Far Cry 6, or you can unlock them by purchasing the Guerrilla Garrison at any of the bases you liberate on Yara and buying them there. However, you can find many of them in the wild throughout the game, saving you some money to use on other items. If you’re on the lookout for the BP-RUC assault rifle, you’ll be able to find out in the wilderness. This guide will detail the exact location you need to go to find the BP-RUC without buying it.

You’ll need to search for the BP-RUC in the jungles of Lápida Mogote, which you can find in Sierra Perdida. It’s in El Este, on the western portion of the map. The exact location of the weapon is inside an FND Cache sitting in a Jaguar control post.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There were no guards of any kind protecting the area, making it a quick grab, but there were a few jaguars in cages nearby. So if you were looking for jaguar meat and have a bow, you could add some of that to your inventory while you were there.

The BP-RUC is an assault rifle. You can add three attachment modifications to it, and it has one rifle socket attachment. It’s a two-star weapon.