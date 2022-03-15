Where to find the Carian Knight’s Sword in Elden Ring

In the list of swords that boast some amount of Intelligence scaling, the Carian Knight’s Sword might not be the most effective in the long run. Its Strength scaling does eventually get up to C rank, giving players with balanced stats some benefit to offset its pedestrian D rank scaling in both Dexterity and Intelligence. If you’re looking for style points, however, this blue-accented blade’s appearance may just make up for any competitive disadvantage it imposes.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To get the Carian Knight’s Sword, you’ll have to raid the caravan that travels along the road to the south of the Northern Liurnia Lake Shore Site of Grace, marked on the above map. This caravan travels north along the road, meaning it should cross your path before long. To access the chest, you’ll first have to stop it by defeating (or at least distracting) one of the trolls pulling it. This is easier if you can take out the guards trailing it one or two at a time.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Carian Knight’s Sword comes with the Carian Grandeur skill, which transforms the weapon into a large magical greatsword for a downward swing. This skill is locked on the Carian Knight’s Sword, meaning that it can’t be modified by an Ash of War. Since this sword is a unique weapon, you’ll have to upgrade it using Somber Smithing Stones.

