Where to find the Cimmerian Path, Central Cave Atlas Skew in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 players will need to find the Cimmerian Path in Destiny 2 for the Tracing the Stars quest. They will be tracking down Atlas Skews that they need to progress the quest, and the descriptions can be a little confusing.

For this one, they will need to spawn in at the Divalian Mists, then make their way straight ahead. There is a small cave directly below where all the enemies spawn below the entrance to the Blind Well, and this is where you need to go. All you need to do is stay low in that area and you will find the small cave.

There will normally be some Hive hanging out in this cave, so make sure you take them all out then head inside. You will find the Atlas Skew in the cave at the back right. Just interact with it to collect it, and then you can move on to the next Atlas Skew.

Players who want help finding the rest of the Atlas Skews for the Tracing the Stars Part 1 can find all the locations in our guide. There are five in total that need to be collected, and some of them can be in pretty awkward spots.