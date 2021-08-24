Tracing the Stars – Destiny 2 – All Atlas Skew Locations Week 1 Cliffside, Cave, Alcove, Orrery, Island

The Tracing the Stars quest in Destiny 2 Season of the Lost opens with players needing to track down new items called Atlast Skews. There are five in total that you will need to track down in the first step of the quest.

The Atlas Skews look like small white pillars, and all you need to do is find them and interact with them to collect them and progress the quest. They can be found at the following locations:

Divalian-Rheasivia Path, Lower Cliffside

Divalian-Cimmerian Path, Central Cave

Drowned Bay Alcove

Spine Oracle Orrery

Distant Spine Island Tree

Below, you will find the locations of each one, and the exact route to each one is show in the featured video at the top of the article.

Divalian-Rheasivia Path, Lower Cliffside

This one can be found at the bottom of the cliff, just before you head in to the tunnel cave that leaves toward Rheasivia.

Divalian-Cimmerian Path, Central Cave

This one can be found in the small cave in the low cliff near the area that the Scorn public event takes place.

Drowned Bay Alcove

The Drowned Bay Lost Sector can be found just behind the spawn at the Divalian Mists.

Spine Oracle Orrery

The Spine Oracle is where we met with the Awoken Queen in previous seasons, just follow the route all the way around the left at Divalian, jump the gaps, then head straight toward the large building in from of you.

Distant Spine Island Tree

This area is right back at the start of the Dreaming City area, where we first drop in during the story. Remember, if you are struggling to find any of these from the maps, the above video has time-stamped locations and routes to each one.