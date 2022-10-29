Where to find the Compensator in Resident Evil Village – Shadows of Rose

As you make your way through Castle Dimitrescu, you will undoubtedly need to upgrade your firepower so you can take on the various enemies found within the castle walls. Just like in the campaign of Resident Evil Village, your first weapon in the Shadows of Rose DLC is the LEMI handgun. If you want to increase the damage this weapon does, you will need to find the Compensator. This guide will show you where you can find the Compensator in Resident Evil Village – Shadows of Rose.

Compensator location in Resident Evil Village – Shadows of Rose

Before you can get your hands on the Compensator, you will first need to gather the first Variant Flask and the Monocular Key. The first flask is pretty simple to find by going through the library portion of the castle. Grabbing the flask will allow you to use Rose’s power to destroy the Cores all around the castle. Use her powers to progress through the Main Hall and go upstairs.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you are upstairs, go to the far end of the hallway and progress through the area until you get the second Variant Flask and the Monocular Key. The Monocular Key can be found in the Dressing Room. After obtaining all of these items, head back to the Main Hall. Go through the large door near the bottom of the staircase. Go down the stairs and turn left to find a door blocked by a Core.

Related: Where to find the High-Capacity Mag in Resident Evil Village – Shadows of Rose

Screenshot by Gamepur

The door that is being blocked is the one that you would originally find Duke in during the campaign while playing as Ethan. Go through the door and you will find a case sitting where Duke would normally be. Use the Monocular Key on the case to unlock it and obtain the Compensator. Go into your inventory to equip the Compensator onto the LEMI and increase its firepower.