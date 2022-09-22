Where to find the Dark Crystals in Disney Dreamlight Valley – A Deal With Ursula quest guide

Every resident that you unlock in Disney Dreamlight Valley has a questline for you to follow. For Ursula, the questline is about gaining power and tricking people into doing her bidding. The final quest for Ursula has you obtaining Dark Crystals so that she may gain more power. Unfortunately, you don’t have too much of a choice since a life is on the line. Here is where you can find the Dark Crystals in Disney Dreamlight Valley and complete the Deal With Ursula quest.

A Deal With Ursula quest guide

When you finally get Ursula’s Friendship Level to level 10, she will give you the final quest in her story. Make sure you have the Forgotten Lands unlocked prior to this since the quest requires the location to be unlocked. After speaking to Ursula, she will send you to the Forgotten Lands to search the ruins of the area. When you get there, you will find a Dark Crystal on a pedestal. Pick it up and return it to Ursula. Afterward, she will ask you to find the other three crystals.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The other three crystals are hidden around the map and the only way to spot them is by finding their dark aura. The first of the crystals can be found in the Glade of Trust next to Mother Gothel’s home.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second crystal can is hidden in the Sunlit Plateau on the other side of the river. You can either go through the Forgotten Lands or move the Wishing Well to reach the other. The crystal is next to the pond.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The last of the crystals is in the Frosted Heights on the other side of the valley. You won’t need to jump rivers to reach it. The crystal is next to the northernmost part of the river.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After obtaining all of the Dark Crystals, head back to the pedestals in the Forgotten Lands and place the crystals on them. The Crystal of Power will spawn in front of the pedestals. Pick it up and bring it to Ursula. As part of the deal, Ursula will give you the Unfortunate Soul of Prince Eric. Now all you need to do is save him. This will complete the quest and unlock the first quest for Prince Eric.