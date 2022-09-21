How to open the Ancient Doorway in Disney Dreamlight Valley

As you progress through Disney Dreamlight Valley, you will come across many secrets. You will discover everything from strange buildings and secret doors to mystical caves and cryptic puzzles. Just one of the secrets that you will discover is the Ancient Doorway in the Mystical Cave on Dazzle Beach. This doorway holds an ancient secret if you can manage to open the door. Here is how you open the Ancient Doorway in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

The Ancient Doorway quest guide

When you finally get Ariel’s Friendship Level to level 10, you will unlock the quest called The Ancient Doorway. When you speak to Ariel, she will tell you that she noticed a doorway in the Mystical Cave with strange carvings. She also found a Stone Slab with four markings on it that match those found on the door.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Talk to Merlin about the Stone Slab and he will tell you that the door is linked to emotion. To open it, you need to power the Stone Slab with four emotions; Fiery Passion, Seething Anger, Perfect Joy, and Exuberant Excitement. Now, you just need to find residents that match those emotions.

Related: How to unlock Moana in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Screenshot by Gamepur

Head back to Ariel and she will tell you about how much joy she feels when you are around. This will power a piece of the stone. As for the other emotions, you will need the following residents:

Fiery Passion – Remy

Remy Exuberant Excitement – Moana

Moana Seething Anger – Ursula

After speaking to all of the residents on the list, the Stone Slab will be completely powered up.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Go to the Ancient Doorway that is found at the very bottom of the Mystical Cave on Dazzle Beach. You will see a carving on the wall that looks like the Stone Slab. Place the slab in the carving and it will open the door revealing a crystal. Bring the crystal to Ariel to complete the quest.