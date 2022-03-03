Legendary weapons, or weapons that are extremely powerful, often come with high stat requirements and are located in extremely dangerous places. All of the above can be said for the Eclipse Shotel, a Dexterity and Faith scaling shotel weapon. Shotels, if you weren’t aware, have the unique ability to bypass shields due to their curved blades reaching around the shield in question. This weapon comes packed with a unique ability, so you’ll definitely want to know where to find the Eclipse Shotel in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will need access to the Mountaintops of the Giants, so you will have to defeat Morgott the Omen King to gain entry. Head to the location in the image above — this is Castle Sol, an extremely dangerous area packed with Wolves, Bladebirds, and teleporting Sol Knights. All of these enemies have high health, so don’t expect to take them out immediately.

As you navigate through Castle Sol, you will come across a Site of Grace right before a church altar. This altar has the Eclipse Shotel you seek. The Eclipse Shotel’s special ability, Death Flare, coats the weapon in the death ailment, which if you build up enough of it on a target will instantly kill them. You can press another L2 input to explode the weapon instead, dealing high damage in an area around you.