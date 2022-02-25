Where to find the flail in Elden Ring

Elden Ring is chock-full of weapons. From greatswords to daggers, there’s plenty of options to choose from. One weapon type is the flail, which can be a powerful early weapon for those using a dexterity-focused build. It can be easy to miss, but with this guide you’ll be able to get your hands on the flail right at the start of the game.

You’ll find the flail at the Gatefront Ruins, north of the game’s starting location. The Gatefront Ruins can be accessed immediately once you’re free to explore the map. There are two Sites of Grace near the Gatefront Ruins, but the closest to the flail is the eastern one.

Rotate your camera at the Site of Grace and you’ll see a black carriage on the right. The entirety of the Gatefront Ruin is littered with guards and three will be near the carriage: two on patrol and one stationary. Unless you feel up for a big fight, stealth your way over to the carriage and wait for the two patrolling guards to walk away. Sneak up behind the stationary guard and take them out with a quick backstab.

You can kill the other guards if you want, but you can get your treasure and run if you’re fast enough. Behind the guard is a candle-covered chest. Open it up to acquire your new weapon. The flail can cause blood loss and has a cool Spinning Chain weapon attack, though you’ll need a fair amount of dexterity to wield it.