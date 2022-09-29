Where to find The Flairship in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

The Flairship is one of the many locations you can visit in Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4. You will need to find it while you’re playing a battle royale match, and every so often throughout Chapter 3, Season 4, you may need to visit this location to complete a particular weekly quest, or you may want to speak with the NPC roaming around this location. This guide covers where you can find The Flairship in Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4.

How to get to The Flairship in Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4

You can find The Flairship next to another notable location on the map, the Rave Cave. You must proceed only a small distance to the north, and The Flairship will be floating outside the Rave Cave. It is a large ship outside of this establishment, and there should be multiple cables surrounding the ship that you can use to make it inside this location.

Related: How to shoot targets while ziplining in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

Screenshot by Gamepur

Alternatively, you can always choose to land directly at this location. The Flairship is a massive airship, and if you land on top of it, you can make your way inside its interior, which should have a good amount of loot available for you to find. After you’ve finished looting The Flairship, you can make your way to the Rave Cave or proceed to the northeast, where you will find Logjam Junction, another viable location with plenty of loot waiting for you.

If you’re ever doing a quest featuring The Flairship, we recommend trying to land at this location and at the top. There’s a better chance for you to make it here than landing below it and using one of the ziplines to reach the top unless you’re well into your Fortnite match.