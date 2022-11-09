There are multiple armor and weapon upgrades you can find throughout your playthrough of God of War Ragnarok. They’re scattered all over the game, and when you want to create a new piece of armor, you’ll need to progress further in the story, unlocking it when Sindri and Brok have new items available. You can often find better armor pieces, such as the Gauntlets of Radiance. Here’s what you need to know about where to find the Gauntlets of Radiance in God of War Ragnarok.

Gauntlets of Radiance location in God of War Ragnarok

The Gauntlets of Radiance will become available to you after you complete your exploration of the Tower of Light in Alfheim with Tyr and Atreus. Tyr will suggest you see the aftermath of war in The Barrens, and in this desert wasteland, there are several secrets awaiting you to uncover and learn more about what has happened to the nine realms. The Gauntlets of Radiance are in a guarded location.

Related: How to complete Vulture’s Gold treasure map in God of War Ragnarok

Screenshot by Gamepur

We recommend sticking to the northwest side of The Barrens and hugging this part of the map. Lead your sled in this direction, and eventually, you will encounter a small ruin in the desert. When you arrive at this location, a handful of Dark Elves will be waiting for you and a Dark Elf Lord you need to fight against. Upon dispatching all these foes, there will be several collectibles and items for you to find, along with a Legendary Chest that contains the Gauntlets of Radiance.

The Gauntlets of Radiance are a level four weapon. They have a passive called Realm Shift I, which activates a Realm Shift when you perform a last-second evade, slowing down the surrounding enemies and allowing you to take them out far more quickly or avoid further attacks.