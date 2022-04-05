Where to find the Heavy Sniper Rifle in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

If you believed the Hunter Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is already strong enough, you may want to watch out for something much more menacing. The Heavy Sniper Rifle joins the long list of guns that have been un-vaulted this season and it is surely the strongest yet. The weapon makes for a brutal one-hit elimination machine and works wonders against enemy tanks and cars. Here’s how you can get your hands on this weighty weapon.

The Heavy Sniper Rifle can currently only be picked up via chests, ground loot, or vending machines, from almost any location on the map — so don’t expect to find it right away. That being said, we recommend players begin by checking the IO crates on the lower levels of airships, as they appear to give you the highest chance of earning the gun.

Compared to Hunter Bolt-Action, the Heavy Sniper Rifle only comes in three rarities (Rare, Epic, and Legendary), but their average damage to players ranges from 120 to 132 — about 30 damage higher than the Hunter Bolt-Action. The weapon is also capable of dealing over 640 damage when fired successfully on any vehicle. However, unlike previous seasons, those using it cannot eliminate fully-healed players with just one shot, as even its Legendary iteration lands a close 198 in headshot damage.

Related: Where to find the Anvil Rocket Launcher in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2