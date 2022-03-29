Where to find the Anvil Rocket Launcher in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Players in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 can now take down tanks and Armored Battle Busses with ease as the Anvil Rocket Launcher has finally become available in all core game modes. The explosive weapon has the ability to lock onto vehicles or locations to make for easy targeting and is capable of doing a mass amount of damage. That being said, it won’t be that easy to get access to.

The Anvil Rocket Launcher can only be picked up through opening chests and Supply Drops, as well as from eliminating Loot Sharks. It can do up to 600 damage to tanks, while it has a maximum damage rate of 110 against players. Additionally, the rocket uses standard rocket ammo, which is often discovered in all chest types and ammo crates.

The Anvil Rocket Launcher does come in three different rarities (Rare, Epic, and Legendary), but players won’t spot a major difference between them, as their damage rates only span from 100 to 110. However, the Legendary Anvil Rocket Launcher is capable of reloading about a half of a second faster, with a total reload time of 3.24 seconds.

