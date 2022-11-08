There are multiple legendary chests for you to discover throughout the nine realms while playing God of War Ragnarok. These will add valuable equipment and items for you to use throughout your journey, giving you a chance to customize your gameplay. You can find one of these chests while exploring Althjof’s Rig in Svartalfheim. Here’s what you need to know about where to find the Legendary Chest at Althjof’s Rig in God of War Ragnarok.

How to get the legendary chest at Althjof’s Rig in God of War Ragnarok

You can find Althjof’s Rig on the northwest side of the Bay of Bounty. It’s close to where you can find Alberich Island but more to the side, and this is one of the rigs you’ll have to destroy to complete the In Service of Asgard side quest for Mimir.

Related: Where to find Dwarven Steel in God of War Ragnarok

Screenshot by Gamepur

The legendary chest will be close to the top area where you must destroy the rig. You will need to make your way up to this point by lowering the crane down and then pulling the elevator down so you can swing across. When you get across, destroy the red barrel to make your way to the other side.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Climb up the marked area to the left of the entrance you made, and kick down the armor plating so you can jump down to the lever again. You can now adjust the crane to a higher level. However, to change the platform, you will need to continue on the pathway to your right and make your way to the lower levels.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There will be an explosive barrel in the next area you can destroy. On the left area, you uncover, climb up the wall and make it to the second level. You can now bash through the center area, making your way to the bottom. Pull the platform up when you get to the bottom location and then return to the next level. You can now make it to the third level of this area using the elevated platform and the crane.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will need to climb to the top area of the rig and break it apart. Once you’ve done that, turn to the right, and there will be a pair of Soundstone barrels you can destroy, entering a side area. You can kick down a gold chain and return to the starting area. Now, bring the crane up to this full height, return to the area you discovered, and you can now jump across the gap, breaking through the wall on the other side. There will be a legendary chest over there.