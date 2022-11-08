Dwarven Steel is one of the many resources you can find in God of War Ragnarok. You’re going to be using to improve your weapon attachments and armor throughout the game. The problem with tracking it down is it is a rarer resource. You won’t expect it in many early-game chests and hidden locations where other resources, like Rawhide or Forged Iron, are normally found. Here’s what you need to know about where to find Dwarven Steel in God of War Ragnarok.

How to get Dwarven Steel in God of War Ragnarok

Dwarven Steel will be harder to find than Rawhide and Forged Iron. However, you will be able to find it through the same methods, by searching coffins and chests. These will be more readily available to you as you progress through the story, unlock more challenging enemies to fight, and require more robust resources to improve your equipment. It will take time to find Dwarven Steel, but it does happen shortly after you complete your search through the Tower of Light with Tyr in Alfheim.

One of the first times you can find Dwarven Steel is after finishing the Vulture’s Gold treasure map. You can find this treasure map when you initially enter The Barrens, a location that becomes available after you clear the Tower of Light. Tyr suggests you search this region, and if you complete the Vulture’s Gold treasure map, it’s one of the several resources you earn as a reward. We recommend working through the other treasure maps and going off the beaten path to find other hidden chests and coffins for the chance to find Dwarven Steel, especially if you want to upgrade your armor for the more difficult battles in Ragnarok.