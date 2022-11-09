Where to find the Legendary Chest in Jarnsmida Pitmines in God of War Ragnarok

You will have a chance to explore a small part of Jarnsmida Pitmines during your travels in God of War Ragnarok. The location appears shortly after you take the train ride up from the Forge while Kratos and Atreus are on the search for Tyr, the previous God of War. While at Jarnsmida Pitmines, you can find a Legendary Chest, but you need to be creative with how you find it. Here’s what you need to know about where to find the Jarnsmida Pitmines in God of War Ragnarok.

How to get the Legendary Chest in Jarnsmida Pitmines in God of War Ragnarok

You will need to proceed to the mine entrance at Jarnsmida Pitmines, but don’t go inside them. This will occur shortly after Sindri catches up with Kratos and Atreus, giving them both lights to use while searching in the mines. After you clear the location of Grims and Wretches, go to the left side, and there will be a long object with water coming down from it. Use your Blades of Chaos to pull on it, adjusting the angle. This will cause the giant crane in the background to change direction.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’ve done this, go to the front by destroying the pile of gold ore to the left of you with the explosive jar, and the crane will have brought you a large rock close to the entrance where you walked into the area. Next, jump onto the rock and throw your Leviathan Axe on the flowing water. This will force the crane to bring you back to where it started, going across the large gap at the center of the mine.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When the crane has stopped moving, step off the side of the rock, and there will be a ledge you can jump to using the Blades of Chaos.

Screenshot by Gamepur

On the other end of the pathway, there will be an Artefact to add to your collection and the legendary chest that contains the Pommels of the Undying Spark for your Blades of Chaos.