Where to find the Level Up Token at Chonker’s Speedway in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Fortnite’s Monarch Quest Pack has returned with another week of challenges, meaning there is another set of seven Level Up Tokens to track down. It may be even more beneficial to complete these than previous weeks, as the reward you nab in return is too great to pass up. These latest quests include one that will task you with going to Chonker’s Speedway for one token, but finding it can be frustrating.

Like other Week 3 tokens, you won’t find this Level Up Token directly inside of Chonker’s Speedway. Rather, you can begin by heading to the northern end of the named location where there is a small shed and a collection of tires circling it. You’ll want to go around the right side of the shed and break into the gated area behind it. Here, the token will be found floating in between two sets of tires (as shown above).

Screenshot by Gamepur

We recommend players be sure to collect all 21 released Level Up Tokens, so far, as doing so will grant access to the exclusive Golden Shattered Wings. The cosmetic is actually a dedicated Back Bling for Monarch’s golden style skin, which will be available to unlock once Week 4’s challenges launch on Thursday, March 10 at 9 AM ET.

Related: Where to find the Level Up Token at Logjam Lumberyard in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1