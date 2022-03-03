Where to find the Level Up Token at Logjam Lumberyard in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

If you have already made progress in Fortnite’s Chapter 3 Season 1 Monarch Quest Pack, you may be able to tell that Level Up Tokens are not exactly where they are said to be. Well, this trend continues with the Week 3 Level Up Token located within Logjam Lumberyard, as you won’t find it in the heart of the point of interest. Here’s where you can discover it.

Despite the token being just outside of the named location, it is still best to first drop into Logjam Lumberyard. However, you don’t want to search for the item inside of the lone factory building. Instead, head over to the right side of the area, as there should be a food truck a ways away from the building. You can discover this token directly in front of the truck, in between two picnic benches.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As a Week 3 challenge, players can find all seven to unlock the Golden Shattered Wings Back Bling — provided that Week 1 and 2’s quests are completed, as well. It is also important to note that these quests will expire once Season 2 arrives in late March, so you will need to act fast if you desire 28 Level Up Tokens and the Monarch golden style skin.

