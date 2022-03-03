Where to find the Level Up Token at The Temple in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

The Monarch Quest Pack has brought upon yet another set of Level Up Token challenges in Fortnite — and what a challenge they are. For one, players are required to find a token that is said to be inside of The Temple, but as there are two temples, this quest can be a mystery for some. Here’s which temple you’ll be headed to and where the token is hiding.

The Temple landmark is actually the structure that is northeast of The Daily Bugle and further east of Sleepy Sound. Now, you won’t want to make the same mistake we made by actually searching throughout the landmark, despite what the challenge tells you. Rather, head to The Temple’s front entrance on the south side, as the token will be just meters away from its opening staircase (as shown above).

Screenshot by Gamepur

If this is your last token to collect from the last three weeks of quests, you should now own the free Golden Shattered Wings Back Bling. Keep in mind, Week 4’s challenges — the last set of the Monarch Quest Pack — will release on Thursday, March 10 and will allow players to finally unlock Monarch’s golden style skin.

