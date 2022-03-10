Where to find the Level Up Token at The Ruins in Fortnite

Week 4 of the Monarch Quest Pack in Fortnite certainly brings some difficult challenges. Though, they are well worth it, as you’ll continue tracking Level Up Tokens throughout the map. One Level Up Token that you won’t exactly find on the island map is the one said to be in The Ruins — a landmark far from most named locations. Here’s how you can collect this hidden item.

The Ruins is an ancient structure southeast of The Daily Bugle. Oddly enough, the token cannot be found anywhere in the surrounding area. Instead, you will need to go further east where a part of The Ruins has seemingly fallen into the ocean. It’s here the token is floating on its highest point. To get it, we recommend dropping into the location directly from the bus, but those trapped underneath can build their way up to the top.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The token is one of seven available in Week 4, each certainly being tougher to discover than previous weeks’. Of course, with 28 tokens overall, players will surely be able to unlock several items in the Battle Pass — but there is something far better to own. Once each token is collected, the illuminating Golden style Monarch skin will automatically become available to use in your locker. Keep in mind, challenges from each week are set to expire on March 20.

