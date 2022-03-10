Where to find the Level Up Token at Condo Canyon in Fortnite

Those who have already finished Fortnite’s first three weeks of the Monarch Quest Pack know how rare it is for a Level Up Token to be inside of a named location. Well, the token in Condo Canyon is one of these rare times, but it comes with one caveat. The Level Up Token can be near impossible to discover. Luckily, here’s where you can find the coin before throwing countless matches away trying to spot it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Level Up Token in Condo Canyon is located above the hotel on the south end of Condo Canyon. You will need to first head inside and take the hotel’s stairs until you reach the roof of the building. From there, jump down to the green deck that looks over the pool and hop over the bushes placed in the center. You should then be able to spot the token floating in between two AC units.

The final week of challenges will reward players the Golden style skin for Monarch, but only if all 28 Level Up Tokens have been found. If you have just started the quest pack, expect to a range of Monarch-themed cosmetics, such as the Shattered Wings Back Bling and its own Golden style.

