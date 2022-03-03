Where to find the Level Up Token east of Tilted Towers in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Thanks to the Monarch Quest Pack, another week of Level Up Token hunts has arrived in Fortnite. As most have probably guessed by now, the search for each has become more difficult over the weeks, but finishing the set of challenges is not impossible. One tough challenge includes collecting the Level Up Token east of Tilted Towers, as the token is actually nowhere near the city.

Firstly, the Level Up Token is located inside of a small two-story red home in between Tilted Towers and Sanctuary. Players may be able to spot the building by the small square marked below. If you are having trouble locating it, it may be best to first make your way north from Rocky Reels. When you are close, the game will oddly hint that the token is outside, but truthfully, it is in the home’s kitchen — just near the back door.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The token is part of one of seven new challenges delivered in Week 3 and collecting all 21 released so far can nab you the Golden Shattered Wings Back Bling at no cost. Additionally, players will want to prepare for the upcoming Week 4 challenges. It is the very last in the Monarch Quest Pack and is set to offer the Monarch golden style skin as the final reward.

