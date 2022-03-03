Where to find the Level Up Token at Turbine in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

The third week of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1’s Monarch quests are finally here, and players finally have the chance to unlock one of the best cosmetics it has to offer. Of course, to do so, all 21 released Level Up Tokens will need to be found. This includes the token on a little known landmark named Turbine, an island that is most often left unvisited. Here’s where the token lies.

Turbine is the island south of Greasy Grove and west of the desert section of the map. Surprisingly enough, this Level Up Token is just barely on the island, as you won’t find it on the elevated land. Instead, head to the west side of the island and jump off of its cliff. From there, there is an abandoned boat washed up on a small beach, and the token can be found floating just in front of the boat.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Level Up Token is just one of seven you’ll need to find in Week 3, with this week’s final reward being the golden Shattered Wings Back Bling. Players will need to make sure they have completed the Week 1 and 2 challenges in order to obtain the cosmetic. If this marks your last token of the Monarch Quest Pack so far, be sure to return to the challenges Thursday, March 10, when the fourth and final week of challenges release.

