Where to find the Level Up Token south of Sanctuary in Fortnite

Monarch Quest Pack owners can finally discover every Level Up Token in Fortnite, thanks to the release of its Week 4 challenges. As expected, the newly available tokens are harder to find than previous weeks, with each placed in some absurd areas. This includes the token south of Sanctuary, as some may walk past it without even knowing. Here’s where this Level Up Token is located and what cosmetic you’ll be earning from Week 4’s challenges.

To find the token, you’ll want to begin by heading south of Sanctuary’s garden area. Before passing the road that divides Sanctuary and The Joneses, you should spot a wooden bridge that has a Reboot Van nearby. The Level Up Token is surprisingly hiding underneath this bridge, in between two trees. If you decide to drop into this location, you can also find some excellent starter loot in an Outpost building just feet away from the token.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Like past weeks, Week 4 bears another seven tokens that can boost your Battle Pass level. In addition, those who manage to find all 28 of these will unlock Monarch’s Golden style skin. Though, the quests will only be available until the end of Chapter 3 Season 1 on March 20, so its best to find the tokens as soon as possible.

