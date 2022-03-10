Where to find the Level Up Token at Tilted Towers in Fortnite

Discovering one of Fortnite’s tiny Level Up Tokens can be a daunting task, but finding one in the gargantuan Tilted Towers is a nightmare all its own. That being said, Week 4 of the Monarch Quests asks players to do just this in order to unlock one grand cosmetic that is well worth the struggle. Luckily, this token is placed in a much more practical location than some may believe. Here’s where it’s hiding and what you can unlock with it.

Despite its countless buildings and floors, you won’t need to dig too deep into Tilted Towers to find the item. Instead, head over to the northeast side of the location where there is an intersection and a Reboot Van parked in the center. It’s here you can spot the Level Up Token hiding behind the van. As Tilted Towers is a very popular spot to drop, those hesitant to enter may find it easiest to drive a vehicle to the location and instantly leaving once the token is picked up.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Of course, the token will help greatly in getting you to your next Battle Pass level, but it is also a must-have if you’re desiring Monarch’s Golden style skin. This cosmetic can be all yours once all 28 of the quest pack’s tokens are found, with additional items being rewarded with each seven you collect along the way. This includes Monarch’s default skin, the Shattered Wings Back Bling, and the Back Bling’s own Golden style.

