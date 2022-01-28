Where to find the Linking Cable in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

There’s good news for Pokémon Legends: Arceus players who don’t typically trade their monsters with others. One of the most unique gadgets trainers can come across is the new Linking Cable, an item capable of evolving Pokémon who would traditionally needed to be traded in order to do so. It may sound as if it is as rare as a Master Ball, but the game can lend it to players after paying a small toll.

Players can primarily discover the Linking Cable at the Trading Post in Jubilife Village, where it will be sold for 1,000 Merit Points. You will at least need an internet connection to get the cable, though, as these Merit Points are earned by collecting lost satchels left by other online players. When these satchels are returned through the Lost and Found menu, players can typically get 50 to 100 Merit Points in exchange.

Like evolution stones and the Dubious Disk, those who now own a Linking Cable can then drag it from their bag and onto an eligible Pokémon in their party. You’ll likely end up buying several cables in your playthrough, as classic Pokémon such as Machoke, Kadabra, and Haunter can now use this to evolve.

