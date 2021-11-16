Where to find the medicine in The Balancing Point – Far Cry 6 Vaas: Insanity DLC

There will be a couple of challenges spread around the map in Far Cry 6’s Vaas: Insanity DLC. One of these is the Balancing Point, where players will be able to visit the house of a notorious doctor from Far Cry 3. While there, they will need to solve a puzzle and track down medicine that they can then put in the bowls in the greenhouse.

In this guide, we will walk you through what to do, or you can simply follow the embedded video above. Once you arrive at the house, swim out to the platform with the greenhouse. The house is in two layers, one above and one below the water. Whatever happens in one layer will also happen in the other.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Go to the right side of the house and jump in the water and swim down through the open window. Swim inside and you will see the yellow medicine on the table. Grab it, then swim and open the front door.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After opening the front door, swim up and climb up onto the front porch and then walk inside. You will see the purple pills on a table near the window.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Jump back in the water at the front door, then swim down and inside the double window at the front underneath the water. Swim inside the room and open the door directly in front of you.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Swim back outside, go inside the front door, and then head to the back left of the house and go upstairs.

Screenshot by Gamepur

At the top of the stairs, you will find an open door and the red pills. Once you have them, head to the greenhouse and place the pills in the bowls, then grab the Powers that appear are your rewards.