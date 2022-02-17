Where to find the Monarch Level Up Token at Happy Camper in Fortnite

As Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1’s Monarch Quest Pack tasks players with tracking down Level Up Tokens, each challenge will give hints as to where these may be. However, this can be confusing, as some of tokens are within locations that go unnamed on the map. This is true for the token in Happy Camper, a lesser-known area surrounded by the game’s most popular points of interest.

As shown below, Happy Camper is located just west of Loot Lake and is directly between Covert Canyon and Titled Towers. It is one of the biggest landmarks, but be sure to head to the three RVs next to the mountain. You can then find the token in between a blue RV and a white fence.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you’ve found it, the token will supply enough XP to not only level you up once, but will give you the same amount of XP you had before reaching the level. In addition, as one of Week 1’s tokens, you’ll gain progress toward unlocking the Shattered Wings Back Bling. Though, these quests are time-sensitive, as any that are left uncompleted will expire once the next season comes around.

Related: Where to find the Monarch Level Up Token at Mighty Monument in Fortnite