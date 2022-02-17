Where to find the Monarch Level Up Token at Mighty Monument in Fortnite

As Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is only weeks from ending, the Monarch’s Quest Pack has come to give players a last-second hand with their Battle Pass progress. For one challenge, players will need to nab one of the Level Up Tokens at a landmark known as Mighty Monument, but it isn’t exactly where it’s said to be.

The Mighty Monument location is one of the islands on the east side of the map, just east of Sanctuary. The island gets its name for having The Foundation’s towering statue smack dab in the middle of it — so the location shouldn’t be hard to miss. As shown below, you’ll need to head behind the statue and find the token on a patch of sand just feet away from the island.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Level Up Token is just one of seven you’ll need to hunt down during the first week of quests. If it does happen to be your seventh collected, you should be rewarded with the Shattered Wings Back Bling. The Golden style of the Monarch skin can also be earned, but you’ll need to wait and complete each new week of these quests before the season ends.

