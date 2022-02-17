Where to find the Monarch Level Up Token Northeast of Logjam Lumberyard in Fortnite

As part of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1’s Monarch Quest Pack, one challenge will be sending players northeast of Logjam Lumberyard to find a Level Up Token. It can take matches to find, as there are numerous landmarks in this area to search. In actuality, the token will be floating just above the area’s highest point. Here’s where you should be going to jump to your next level.

Although there is a collection of mountains above Logjam Lumberyard, you can start the challenge by heading to the mansion directly north of Shifty Shafts. Beyond its backyard and grass maze, climb up the mountain behind it to discover the Level Up Token at the top next to a boulder. With the mountain being quite tall, you may need to take the path on the left side of the structure to get to the top.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The token is one of the seven required to finish Monarch’s Week 1 quests, so you will need it to unlock the Shattered Wings Back Bling. You can then upgrade the wings and Monarch’s skin once you’ve completed each of the 28 weekly challenges.

