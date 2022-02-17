Where to find the Monarch Level Up Token East of Greasy Grove in Fortnite

A few of Monarch’s Week 1 quests in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 will only lend players brief descriptions of where Level Up Tokens are located. This is especially true for the token said to be east of Greasy Grove, as this could mean its placed in several possible areas. Luckily, players won’t have to search as far as Rocky Reels or Chonker’s Speedway to grab it.

In the southwest side of the map, you can spot a river that runs between Greasy Grove and Rocky Reels. As one of the easiest tokens you’ll find during Week 1, head to the bridge that goes right over the water to discover the Level Up Token sitting in the middle of it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Level Up Token is just one of seven included in the Week 1 quests and nabbing them all can even net you the Shattered Wings Back Bling. In total, the quest pack offers a whooping 28 of these during its four-week time window. After which, the challenges will disappear, so be sure to collect them all in order to obtain the Golden Monarch skin style.

