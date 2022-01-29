Where to find the Moon Stone in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

The Moon Stone in Pokémon Legends: Arceus isn’t exactly a valuable item in the game, as it only serves one purpose. You’ll only need to buy one through your playthrough, with it capable of just evolving Clefairy into Clefable, no matter its level. Of course, this is critical for completing your Pokédex if you haven’t found a Clefable in the wild; so, here are all the possible ways to obtain the Moon Stone.

The Moon Stone, amongst stone types, can be purchased directly from Jubilife Village’s Trading Post. The shop is located to the left of Galaxy Hall and will have the item up for sale at the cost of 1,000 Merit Points (or “MP”) — the shop’s dedicated currency. To earn Merit Points, trainers are required to find and return satchels that are lying around throughout the Hisui region. Thus, the more locations you have unlocked, the quicker it will be for you to afford the stone. As shown below, the game will notify you of all satchel locations in the map screen, with each being marked in the form of white rectangles.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If there aren’t enough satchels to collect, players may also need to hunt for a Moon Stone either in the wild or through Space-Time Distortions. The odds of finding the stone is much greater when in a Space-Time Distortion, as defeated Pokémon there are known for dropping significant loot. To discover the stone in the wild, you’ll need to have the rideable Ursaluna and use its dig ability to have a small chance of pulling up the Moon Stone.

