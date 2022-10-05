The No Sweat Insurance Building in Fortnite is where you can find The Underwriter. He’s a character you can add to your collection and one you will want to encounter throughout Chapter 3, Season 4. However, the No Sweat Insurance Building is moving around frequently because of the growing Chrome spreading throughout the island. Here’s what you need to know about where to find the No Sweat Insurance Building in Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4.

How to get to the No Sweat Insurance Building in Fortnite

The No Sweat Insurance Building will move around the Fortnite island and contain The Underwriter. We recommend double-checking where you can find this location if you ever need to find him, and make sure you see how current the information is for the quests or challenges you need to complete. Right now, the No Sweat Insurance Building is floating on the west side of Chrome Crossroads. You will find it floating in the air, with a distinct yellow balloon keeping it off the ground. It has traveled from its original location, Tilted Towers.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can land directly at this location or in a nearby area before making your way over. The Underwriter is an excellent character to speak with at the beginning of the game because they will offer to sell your Large Shields or Healing. Both are worthwhile options depending on how many other players landed next to you or how far you are into your Fortnite match. It will cost you a few Gold Bars to retrieve these items, though.

The Underwriter is the 22nd character for you to find in Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4. We recommend speaking with them at least once this season to complete your NPC collection.