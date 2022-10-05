Meow Skulls is one of the many NPCs you have the chance to encounter in Fortnite. They’re also a skin you can add to your collection during Chapter 3, Season 4 if you purchase the premium Battle Pass. They unlock when you reach page five, and they have appearance skins on page eight and the Bonus Rewards on pages three, four, and five. Here’s what you need to know about where to find Meow Skulls in Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4.

How to find Meow Skulls in Fortnite

You won’t have to travel too far to find Meow Skulls. They’re wandering around the Rave Cave on the northwest part of the map. You can directly land at this location, or you can wander over here from your original dropping point, but we recommend making it a close position, such as Logjam Junction or the Reality Tree.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you speak with Meow Skulls, they will offer to give you a disguise to help hide you from other players. If you land at this location with other players hunting you down and you don’t have any weapons or gear, grabbing this could save you from being eliminated from the match. You also want to make sure to add Meow Skulls to your collection, making them the 23rd character you need to find for Chapter 3, Season 4. Speaking to them once will unlock them on your collection board.

A handful of characters throughout this season have moved around, such as Blackheart, The Underwriter, and Cryptic. We don’t know if Meow Skulls be one of these characters, but it’s good to know their position should you need to speak with them to complete any quests or challenges.