There are many NPCs that you will have the pleasure (or annoyance) of interacting with in Hogwarts Legacy. Garreth Weasley is one of the many supporting characters that you will end up meeting with the first time being in potions class. If his tomfoolery in class wasn’t enough, he has a quest where he asks for your help to steal some ingredients from Honeydukes. If you go along with it, you will need to find the one-eyed witch statue that blocks that entrance to the secret passageway. This guide will show you where to find the one-eyed witch statue in Hogwarts Legacy.

Where is the one-eyed witch statue in Hogwarts Legacy?

Shortly after your first potions class with Professor Sharp, you will notice that Garreth Weasley has another task for you to complete. This time, instead of wanting you to take some ingredients from Professor Sharp’s office, he wants you to steal from the basement of Honeydukes. To reach this area, you will need to use the one-eyed witch passageway.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The quest will start off by giving you a trail on the minimap that leads to the general vicinity of where the statue is located. The trail leads to a large purple search area that covers the Grand Staircase section of Hogwarts. Specifically, you will be near the Grand Staircase Floo Flame fast travel point. Once there, you will need to head up the main staircase.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The statue is located just off the Grand Staircase where the Faculty Tower is located. This is the same area where you can find the entrance to the Gryffindor common room and where you will meet Gladwin Moon and learn the Alohomora Spell. The witch statue is easy to spot from the staircase. Once you spot it, you will need to interact with it so that you can speak the password and gain access to the secret tunnel that leads to Honeydukes.