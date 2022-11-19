Where to find the Onslaught Shield in God of War Ragnarok

God of War Ragnarok has some amazing weapons and armor for Kratos to equip and take on all kinds of foes across the Nine Realms. One of the shields Kratos can use is the Onslaught Shield. It is an extremely powerful and durable shield and can be considered one of the best in the game. This is a must-have if you are willing to utilize the shield in combat in the game. So, here’s a guide on how to get the Onslaught Shield in God of War Ragnarok.

Onslaught Shield Location — God of War Ragnarok

The chest containing the Onslaught Shield is located in Helheim, specifically near the Docks of Vadgelmir. The only way to reach that area, however, is by progressing through the story until you reach the point where you have to fight Garm.

Related: How to defeat Garm in God of War Ragnarok

Screenshot by Gamepur

After defeating Garm, proceed forward to get out and you’ll reach a rocky stairway. Follow the path to get out of the area.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Then, you’ll see a wheel present which has to be used to open the door right in front. Fortunately, that’s not the only thing there. The chest with the Onslaught Shield is located at the right of the wheel area. It is simply impossible to miss.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Simply, just approach the chest and open it and you will receive the Onslaught Shield.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Onslaught Shield is a great weapon to have in any kind of encounter. It gives a huge boost to the Defense and Luck and is formidable in battle. In addition to that, it has the Shield Rish ability that lets you rush forward toward enemies while also blocking incoming attacks.

If you somehow forget to get the Onslaught Shield, you won’t have to worry about losing it forever. The shield will appear in Brok and Sindri’s shop and you can buy it for 7500 Hacksilver.