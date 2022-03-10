Where to find the Primal Glintstone Blade talisman in Elden Ring

Talismans in Elden Ring apply all sorts of passive buffs to your character. The Primal Glintstone Blade talisman is a particularly useful one for magic users, as it significantly lowers the amount of FP consumed by both Sorceries and Incantations. However, it does come with a cost: It lowers your maximum HP by a fair margin as well. To obtain this talisman, you’ll need to visit a particular area in the Mountaintop of the Giants, and also have the Spirit Jellyfish summon with you.

Once you arrive in the mountains, travel to Stargazers’ Ruins, which is located to the west of both the Freezing Lake and the Minor Erdtree.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Inside the Ruins, you should see a Spirit Jellyfish, which looks incredibly similar to the Spirit Jellyfish summon you previously acquired. This NPC will be talking to herself, longing for her sister. Thankfully, the item description of the Spirit Jellyfish Ashes seems to imply that your Jellyfish summon is this NPC’s long-lost sibling. Simply summon your Jellyfish, and you’ll be treated to a heartwarming scene of the two reuniting before disappearing to go see the stars. Don’t worry, you won’t lose the summon.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After they disappear, you’ll receive a notification that reads: “A seal was broken somewhere.” Head down the stairs in front of you, and you’ll be able to open a door that was previously inaccessible. Open the treasure chest in the next room to obtain the talisman.