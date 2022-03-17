The Ring of Oath is a needed key item in Elden Ring that you need to find to complete Ranni’s questline but it is a confusingly named one. There is a Ring of Oath in Elden Ring, but the findable item doesn’t carry that name.

What is the Ring of Oath in Elden Ring?

The Elden Ring Ring of Oath is actually the Dark Moon Ring. Don’t get flustered looking for something called Ring of Oath, because such an item doesn’t exist. It’s something that’s confused the best of us, so don’t let it get you down.

The Dark Moon Ring, or Ring of Oath, is required to complete Ranni’s questline and leave the room you’ll otherwise be stuck inside of. Finding the Dark Moon Ring will take some time and prove to be a challenge, but fortunately for you, we know its location.

Where to find the Ring of Oath in Elden Ring

Screenshot by Gamepur

To find the Ring of Oath (Dark Moon Ring) in Elden Ring, you need to head to the Raya Lucaria Grand Library after defeating Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon. Inside the Lucaria Grand Library, you will find a chest containing the elusive Ring of Oath. Open the chest and hey, presto, you’ve got yourself the Ring of Oath, or as it’s actually known, the Dark Moon Ring.