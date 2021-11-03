Where to find the rooster Acero in Far Cry 6

Far Cry 6 has brought in quite a few new features to the series. One of the new features in the game is a cockfighting mini-game that is styled after Mortal Kombat/Street Fighter. This mini-game has you control a rooster as it fights another rooster in a ring. You unlock this mini-game by visiting the Montero Farm and completing a few missions. That doesn’t mean you can’t go looking for the roosters beforehand.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are 13 roosters to find that are all scattered across Yara. Each one is inside a marked box. The rooster, Acero, is hidden around the town of Verdera in the Lozania region. Verdera is located in the center of the region. If you haven’t unlocked this area yet, you can easily reach it from Hideout Trova or the Tobacco Valley Checkpoint. Check the map below for reference.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you reach Verdera, head to the eastern edge of the town. You will find a small ice cream stand along the road with a dirt road leading up a hill behind it. Follow the dirt road up to the shack with the straw roof. You will find the rooster crate on top of a crate in front of the building to the left of the shack.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Hold the interact button to pick it up and add it to your collection.