Where to find the Ruler’s Mask and Ruler’s Robe in Elden Ring

There’s a staggering amount of equipment that you can acquire in Elden Ring, and both the Ruler’s Mask and Ruler’s Robe are just two of them. They can drastically increase your Focus, Magic Resistance, and Vitality, so here’s where to find them.

Both the Ruler’s Mask and Ruler’s Robe are located within a chest at the northern edge of Liurnia on a higher cliff. You will need to get through the Ruin-Strewn Precipe by entering the entrance within the Ravine Veiled Village. After you go through the cavernous area and defeat Magma Wyrm, go up the elevator. You’ll eventually see a hill with abandoned carriages stacked on top of each other.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before you venture forth, go to the site of grace to the left called the Abandoned Coffin. There’s a dragon boss ahead alongside a few buff enemies that will likely take you out, so it’s best to rest here for a second. Go northeast of the Abandoned Coffin site of grace and near the end of the carriage section, you’ll see a small broken statue and a blue glow. Interact with it to gain the Ruler’s Mask and the Ruler’s Robe.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As previously mentioned, the Ruler’s Mask and Ruler’s Robe significantly increase your Focus, Magic Resistance, and Vitality, but there is a setback to that. Your poise and physical damage negation will be brought down heavily. You’ll have to decide whether or not the pros outweigh the cons.