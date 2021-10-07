Where to find the Unicorn mount (El Unicornio) in Far Cry 6

There is nothing like a good riddle to solve to get the mind working. Far Cry 6 has plenty of treasure hunts to complete and one of them, called Fifteen Candles, will get you the Unicorn mount. Completing the treasure hunt is kind of tricky. Here is how you complete it and find the Unicorn.

Sweet Fifteen treasure hunt

The first thing to do is go to where the treasure hunt is located. Take a look at the map image below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The treasure hunt can be found on top of a large hill in the northern part of Sierra Perdida. You will find a warehouse there. Walk around the warehouse to find a note that has been left behind. It is on the wall inside of a red box next to the door.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This poor girl will no longer get her party because her mother and father were taken away. It’s now up to you to unlock her present. Head inside and into the large room. You will be able to see the Unicorn on the other side of a metal door. You will also notice a box with four lights on top of it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are four wires leading out of this box. Two go to the right and two go to the left of the building. Follow the wires to the right to find a hallway filled with wires that are shooting out sparks like in the image below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Notice the yellow panel on the far side of the hallway. Traverse the hallway by jumping on the boxes until you reach the end. Hit the button on the wall to turn the wires off. Turn to the right to find the first of four levers you need to pull. If you decide to take the stairs, you will be stopped by a locked door at the top. Don’t worry, it’ll get opened.

Head back to the main room and go to the far end where the Unicorn is and turn left. There will be a doorway that will lead you to another room filled with boxes. Follow the path through the room and stop at the other side. Turn left to find the second switch featured in the image below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Opposite the switch is a ladder. Climb the ladder to gain access to the catwalk. When you get on the catwalk, turn left and follow it until you are in the upper floor room. Activate the switch here that is attached to the chainlink fence.

Go to the other end of the catwalk and crouch under the steel beam. Follow it and walk off the catwalk where there is an opening. You will land on a metal floor that is the same height as the second floor. Peak through the metal shelving to see the locked door. Shoot the lock off like in the image below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Go back down to the room where the sparking wires were and head up the stairs. Follow the path to reach the last switch. Flip it and head back to the main room. Hit the button on the control panel. Lights and music will play and the door to the Unicorn will open.