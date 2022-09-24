Where to find the Vac Tank in Slime Rancher 2

As you progress through Slime Rancher 2, you will unlock various gadgets and upgrades to enhance your character as well as the powerful vacuum they carry around to collect Slimes and resources. One of the most important upgrades to grab from the Fabricator is the Extra Tank. This upgrade gives you an extra slot in your VacPack so that you can carry one additional item or Slime. After getting the upgrade, a second Extra Tank upgrade will appear but it requires an item called the Vac Tank to obtain. This guide will show you where you can find the Vac Tank in Slime Rancher 2.

How to get the Vac Tank in Slime Rancher 2

Similar to other upgrades and gadgets in the game, you can find the Vac Tank in a supply pod hidden somewhere on Rainbow Island. Gadgets like the Hydro Turret require items from supply pods to obtain as well so you may have come across a couple as you’ve searched the island. To find the supply pod that obtains the Vac Tank, you will need to first unlock Ember Valley by interacting with the mechanism that destroys the pillars blocking the teleporter leading to the area.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have access to Ember Valley, make your way to the area marked on the map above. The area you will be going to is a great place to obtain Angler Slimes. You will come across two waterfalls that are side by side. Go behind the waterfalls to find a platform that leads into a cave. Inside the cave is a geyser that you can use to get up to the cliffs above.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Continue through the cave until you find the exit that lets out next to a pond filled with Puddle Slimes. On the far end of the pond, you will find the supply pod that contains the Vac Tank. Now you just need the rest of the components to obtain the upgrade.