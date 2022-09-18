Where to find Timber Pines and Runaway Boulders in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

One of the Zero Week Weekly Quests in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 challenges you to knock down a Timber Pine and dislodge a Runaway Boulder in a single match in return for a tidy 20K XP reward. Fortunately, the Timber Pines and Runaway Boulders are located in adjacent areas of the Season 4 map, so it’s not too much of a stretch to do both in a single match. The best one to go for first will depend on your Battle Bus route, so just go for the area that’s closer to the route then run, drive, or ride over to the second objective.

Where to find Timber Pines in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

Screenshot by Gamepur

As always Timber Pines can be found in the snowy area in the northwest part of the map. So, anywhere around Logjam Junction or the Rave Cave, or west of Shifty Shafts. They’re much larger than regular pine trees, and don’t have snow on their needles like the regular pine trees do. The simplest way to knock one down is to use your harvest tool, but you can also knock them down with vehicles and other weapons. And beware of the falling trunk — it can do damage if it hits you.

Where to find Runaway Boulders in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Runaway Boulders in Chapter 3 Season 4 are concentrated on the high ground around Peril Pass, a canyon northwest of the Reality Tree. When you dislodge one of the Runaway Boulders, it’ll probably roll into Peril Pass and come to rest on one of the geysers down there. This results in the Runaway Boulder being launched into the air by the geyser, which has nothing to do with the Zero Week quest, but is fun to watch anyway. Knowing Fortnite, there will be a quest involving this exact phenomenon in a future week. Dislodge the Runaway Boulders in the same way you knock down the Timber Pines — with brute force of one kind or another.