You’ll need a Timeworn Ophiotaurskin Treasure Map in Final Fantasy XIV to explore the Shifting Gymnasion Agonan realm. This particular area has a slight chance to unlock if you find one of these unique treasure maps. You want to make sure you complete these maps with a small party backing you up, so you don’t miss out on these portals. Before exploring the Shifting Gymnasion Agonan realm, you will need these maps. Here’s what you need to know about where to find Timeworn Ophiotauroskin Treasure maps in Final Fantasy XIV.

How to find Timeworn Ophiotauroskin Treasure Maps in Final Fantasy XIV

Similar to previous Timeworn Treasure Maps you find in Final Fantasy XIV, the only way to track them down is by being a Disciple of the Land profession and interacting with one of the various nodes in a specific region. When you’re looking for the Ophiotaurskin Treasure Maps, make sure to explore and access resources from the Elpis region. You can access this area by working your way through the Endwalker expansion. If you’re looking to participate in these treasure map encounters, we do recommend completing this expansion and returning here as a level 90 Disciple of the Land profession.

The types of nodes the Timeworn Ophiotauroskin Treasure Maps have a chance to spawn from are Botanist, Fisher, or Mining resource nodes. These treasure maps won’t always drop, but there’s a chance they do while you’re scavenging any available resources awaiting you.

When you complete these treasure maps, recruit a few friends and share the rewards. There’s a chance a portal will appear when you unlock the treasure, giving you access to the Shifting Gymnasion Realm and rewarding your party with more prizes.