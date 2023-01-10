Final Fantasy XIV contains several unique resources you can find and use while playing the game. Many of these resources can be exchanged to NPCs, and some can be offered to players to make special items that will boost your character’s item level, preparing them for more difficult content along the way. Moonshine Twine is one of these materials, and you’ll need a good amount to upgrade your equipment. Here’s what you need to know about how to get Moonshine Twine in Final Fantasy XIV.

Where to get Moonshine Twine in Final Fantasy XIV

Moonshine Twine is a resource you can track down by speaking with Nesvaaz, an NPC in Radz-at-Han, who is willing to give it to you in exchange for two types of coins: Aglaia Coins and Euphrosyne Coins. Both coins are from alliance raid dungeons from the same questline, Chronicles of a New Era – Myths of the Realm. Between the two, Aglaia Coins are rewarded to players who complete the Aglaia dungeon, and Euphrosyne Coins are given to players who complete the Euphrosyne alliance raid.

Related: Where to exchange and turn in Euphrosyne Coins in Final Fantasy XIV

You must regularly complete both alliance raid dungeons to earn Moonshine Twine. Nasvaaz will request one Aglaia Coin for each bundle and one Euphrosyne Coin. You can unlock only one Euphrosyne Coin per week following the initial release of the Euphrosyne raid. This restriction will go away several months after the alliance raid dungeon has been in the game, similar to how it has for completing the Aglaia raid.

When you have at least one of each, speak with Nesvaaz in Radz-at-Han at coordinates (X:10.6, Y:10.0), and then receive your reward. You can expect to return for more of these items regularly, and you will likely need to sync with a crafter or make the equipment yourself using this special material.